Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he was not surprised to see Frank de Boer lose his job at Crystal Palace.

De Boer was sacked after just 77 days in charge at Selhurst Park in the wake of the club’s 1-0 loss at Burnley on Sunday.

The Dutchman, who succeeded Sam Allardyce in June, lost all four of his Premier League games in charge without his side scoring; the worst start of any top-flight club in 93 years.

Sky Sports reports Roy Hodgson is set to sign a two-year contract as his successor and bring in Ray Lewington, who worked with him for England, as his assistant.

“In football, nothing surprises me,” Mourinho said at his media conference ahead of United’s Champions League match against Basel. “Nothing surprises me.

“I was sacked as a champion, (Claudio) Ranieri was sacked as a champion, Frank de Boer is sacked after four games.

“Next season something incredible will happen again, so nothing surprises me.”