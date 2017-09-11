Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho twice snubbed Mark Hughes when the Stoke boss tried to shake his hand after Saturday’s 2-2 draw at the Bet365 Stadium.

The pair passed each other again in the corridor by the tunnel while performing their various post-match media commitments.

Hughes is understood to have again offered his hand, but it was ignored by Mourinho.

- Advertisement -

United dropped Premier League points for the first time this season as Maxim Choupo-Moting capitalised on errors from Eric Bailly and Phil Jones to net twice either side of efforts from Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku.

Speaking after the match, Hughes accused Mourinho of sour grapes after the United boss refused to shake his hand on the touchline at the end of the game.

Mourinho declined to answer a question about the incident during his post-match press conference, saying “it looks like it’s my fault but that’s not right”.