Rivers United coach Stanley Eguma, has revealed that he almost stepped down from his role as head coach of the NPFL outfit during the season on account of sabotage and pressure.

“Truth is that I almost resigned. Things were terribly bad, frustration, criticism, sabotage and pressure were becoming too unbearable and I made up my mind to leave”, Eguma said after his side were decimated 4-1 by Abia Warriors on the final matchday of the 2016/2017 NPFL season.

“We came back from Morocco where we lost to FUS Rabat in the CAF Confederation Cup final group match. We traveled to Kano Pillars and Nasarawa United and lost and things couldn’t just add up.

“That was the moment I decided to quit.”

The man nicknamed ‘Capello’, we scooped, actually wrote his resignation letter, handed it over to an official of the club to deliver to the hierarchy of the club and to release it to the media.

But before then he contacted a very powerful football icon in the state who prevailed on him not to forward the letter.

“He came to meet me and spoke to me and being who he is and someone I cannot blink an eye over his admonition, I heeded to his words of wisdom”, Eguma revealed.

Evaluating the concluded season, the former Nigeria U23 assistant coach said it was his most difficult season ever as a coach.

“The only positive I could take from the concluded season is the fact we did not go on relegation”, he asserted frankly.

“Otherwise, it was a season not only strenuous, but packed full with difficulties, pressure, frustration and all manner of unwanted distractions.

“We had terribly congested fixtures, from CAF Champions, to CAF Confederation Cup, league and the Aiteo Cup games to handle.

“Internal squabbles did not help matters as well but we thank God that we came over all that without being relegated”.

He was full of praise for new champions Plateau United, saying they fought from start to the finish.

“I congratulate Plateau United for emerging winners at the end,” he saluted.

“They fought from start to the finish, never pulling off the pedal at any moment.

“I salute the industry of the young coach, Kennedy Boboye, he showed class, grit, quality and commitment and I must say they duly deserved their crown”.

Eguma could not be drawn into plans for the 2017/2018 season.

“For now, the only thing that matters to me is to take a rest,” he said.

“The season is over so I need to rest and after that I will begin to talk about next season”.