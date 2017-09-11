Nigeria’s Super Eagles will face the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone on Monday as the WAFU Cup of Nations tournament kicks off in Accra, Ghana.

The game against the Leone Stars is scheduled to kick off at 7pm Nigeria time.

Victory over Sierra Leone will take Nigeria into the tournament’s group phase contest that will see the surviving eight teams divided into two groups of four teams.

Hosts Ghana and Guinea are among the teams that have made it into the group phase. The Ghanaians survived a tough duel with The Gambia and Guinea came overcame Guinea Bissau to qualify for the tournament.

Mali will tackle Mauritania in Monday’s first match starting at 4pm.

Eagles’ head coach, Salisu Yusuf, is using the tournament as part of preparations for next year’s 5th African Nations Championship, for which Nigeria has qualified after edging Benin Republic on 2-1 aggregate.