Former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Gus Poyet quit Monday as coach of struggling Chinese Super League (CSL) outfit Shanghai Shenhua after 10 months in the job, the club said.

The 49-year-old failed to inspire a Shanghai side for whom Carlos Tevez has similarly disappointed despite enjoying some of the best wages in world football.

Shenhua were beaten 2-1 at home by Henan Jianye on Sunday to leave them 11th in the 16-team CSL.

Fans turned on Poyet and Tevez in recent months and the Uruguayan, also a former Sunderland and Brighton manager, hinted last month that he was on the brink of quitting.

“I’m proud of having this job but I’m not pleased that I have reached my limit,” Poyet said after a 3-0 home defeat.

Shenhua finished fourth last season in the CSL but have won just six times in 23 league games this term under Poyet despite lavishing a reported 38 million euro ($42 million) salary on the Argentine forward Tevez.

“Mr Poyet filed his resignation to Shanghai Shenhua Football Club today. After discussions, the club accepted Mr Poyet’s resignation,” a club statement said.

“The club sincerely appreciate Mr Poyet and his team’s hard efforts on overcoming the many difficulties and disadvantages in the past year.”

Technical director Wu Jingui takes over as caretaker head coach.