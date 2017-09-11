Mino Raiola says he can see Juventus forward Paulo Dybala playing for Chelsea or either Manchester club in the future.

Dybala was linked with a move away from Turin in the summer, with Barcelona tipped to be his next club, but he stayed put.

The 23-year-old Argentinian starred for Juventus last season as they won Serie A and reached the Champions League final, but agent Raiola, who does not represent Dybala, believes he will leave the club soon, and that Real Madrid or the Premier League could be his next destination.

- Advertisement -

“I think Dybala will eventually leave Juve,” Raiola told RaiSport. “He has to go to a team where he gets into a project that is already suitable for him.

“For him it is difficult now to enter a reformed Barcelona, but he would do well at Real Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City or Chelsea.”

According to Italian press, Dybala reportedly replaced Pierpaolo Triulzi with his brother Gustavo as his representative after the summer window closed.

He has scored 49 goals in 98 appearances in just over two seasons at Juventus, having signed from Palermo in 2015.