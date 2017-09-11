Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino believes Harry Kane can be an even better player than his former Argentina team-mate Gabriel Batistuta.

Kane scored his 100th and 101st goals for Spurs in their 3-0 win at Everton in the Premier League on Saturday, including an audacious effort from out wide for his opener.

The England international has established himself as one of Europe’s best strikers and Pochettino has backed him to enjoy an even more illustrious career than Batistuta.

“Maybe [he has] different characteristics but I think he is in that level, with Batistuta,” said Pochettino.

“Batistuta was a killer. I think yes, you can compare, but for me, I put Batistuta there [raises one hand above the other] and Harry [just below] – but Harry can be better than him.

“He is a killer, Harry Kane, look at the goals he has scored the last year.”

Next up for Tottenham is a home game against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday night as they look to improve on their poor start to life at Wembley.

Spurs had a disappointing record before becoming tenants there and are yet to record a competitive win there this season, losing 2-1 against Chelsea before a stoppage-time Chris Wood goal earned Burnley a 1-1 draw prior to the international break.

But Kane is convinced they can establish themselves as a force in European football if they can come through a tough group that also includes defending champions Real Madrid, along with APOEL Nicosia.

“We have got to test ourselves against these teams,” he said. “If you want to be one of the top teams in Europe, you have to see where you are.

“We have to go and perform. We have to prove that we are at that level. We are not there yet. We didn’t do great last year.

“If we can get through this group, it would be a big statement for the club. Real Madrid and Dortmund are two of the biggest clubs in Europe.

“That has to be the aim – get through the group. We will go from there.”