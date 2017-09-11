Lobi Stars will on Wednesday play Nasarawa United in a charity match to raise funds for victims of the flood disaster in Benue State in support of the state government’s efforts, Vice Chairman of Lobi, Mike Idoko, has announced.

Idoko, who said the charity match would be played at the Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi, called on Lobi fans and well-meaning individuals to turn up in large numbers and support the good cause.

He said the flood had brought untold hardship to the state and rendered many people homeless, saying there was the need for stakeholders in other sectors to device means of assisting the state government in providing relief materials to the affected people to cushion the effect of their sufferings.

Idoko further commended the state governor, Samuel Ortom, for the financial and moral support given to the club.

He acknowledged that Lobi, who finished seventh in the just-concluded Nigeria Professional Football League, were getting better and more formidable and would bring back the glory days of football if kept together and sustained.

“It is a big joy and achievement for us that four Lobi Stars players namely Raphael Ayagwa, Kingsley Eduwo, Okeimute Odah and Tony Okpotu were given call-ups to the national team,” Idoko stated.

He particularly applauded Okpotu, who emerged highest goals scorer in the topflight with 19 goals, for his superlative performance, which saw him beat MFM’s Stephen Odey, who had 18 goals, to the award.