Coach Salisu Yusuf has said that despite late arrival in Ghana he is confident the home-based Super Eagles will do well at the WAFU Cup beginning with today’s playoff game against Sierra Leone.

The Eagles only arrived in Ghana late last night, while today’s opponents Sierra Leone have been around since last week Wednesday.

Today’s playoff will kick off 7pm Nigerian time with the winners advancing to the group stage of the annual sub-regional tournament.

“We may not have trained as a team before this match because of the final day of the season on Saturday, but I believe we can rely on what we have done as a team during our training camp for the CHAN qualifiers against Benin,” he said.

“The spine of the squad is from the CHAN qualifiers and good enough all the players have been playing regularly for their various clubs.”

Yusuf will stick to his favoured 4-2-3-1 formation with skipper Ikechukwu Ezenwa leading a defence likely to be made Chima Akas, Osas Okoro, Stephen Eze and Emmanuel Ariwachukwu.

Ifeanyi Ifeanyi and Akwa United teammate Afeez Aremu will be the two defensive midfielders, while Friday Ubong also of Akwa United and NPFL champion with Plateau United’s Peter Eneji the wingers and Kingsley Eduwo the top striker.