President of the Zambia FA, Andrew Kamanga, has stated that October’s World Cup qualifier against Nigeria in Uyo remained a must-win for Zambia, in order to ensure her qualification for the 2018 tournament in Russia.

The Super Eagles, who are undefeated in four matches in the qualifiers, are being tipped by many pundits to take care of business and qualify for their sixth World Cup, but Kamanga is brimming with confidence after the Chipolopolo did the double over Algeria.

‘’We are putting in every effort to make sure that this team is adequately prepared as we face Nigeria, which, for me, is the do-or-die game. Whoever wins that game will be assured of going to Russia 2018,’’ Kamanga told fazfootball.com.

‘’But, most interestingly, in this group we are the only ones who have never been to the World Cup, but with the favour we continue to draw on we should be able to qualify come November, because we have the advantage of playing Cameroun in the final round.’’

The Zambian National Team may camp in Europe before their trip to Nigeria for the World Cup qualifier.

Zambia is the only country in Group B of the African World Cup qualifiers that have never qualified for the showpiece event in FIFA’s football calendar.