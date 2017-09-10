Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, has criticized Neymar’s decision to leave Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain and claims he is no longer playing with the best players.

Neymar became the most expensive footballer ever, following his world-record €222million transfer in August.

Wenger, speaking to beIN SPORTS, acknowledged his surprise that a global talent in the prime of his career, would choose to leave the La Liga giants.

“Neymar never expressed exactly in his statement the reasons of his move, because there is always a huge desire for the players to play with the best players,” he said.

“He decided to go the other way, so that is… for financial reasons, or for reasons that he thinks Paris Saint-Germain is tomorrow’s club and will take over from Real Madrid and Barcelona.

“Or maybe for individual reasons, such as maybe he wants to become the player that the team turns around, and to be acknowledged as the best player in the world.”