Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has defended Romelu Lukaku after he missed a chance to secure victory during the 2-2 draw with Stoke.

United dropped their first Premier League points of the season at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s brace sealing a draw for Mark Hughes’ side.

Lukaku, who scored United’s second goal of the afternoon, had a chance to net the winner late on, but he steered Anthony Martial’s cross over the bar.

“Maybe Romelu could have had a better contact with the ball and score with the cross from the right, but that’s the result and there’s nothing we can do now but try to be ready for Tuesday [against Basel],” Mourinho said.

“I’m happy with Lukaku with or without goals because his contribution is always good. With one more goal we win 3-2 but without the mistake at the corner [for Stoke’s second] then we win 2-1 and Lukaku’s miss doesn’t matter.”

United welcome Basel to Old Trafford on Tuesday as they kick off their Champions League campaign, having been absent from the competition last season.