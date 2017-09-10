Pep Guardiola praised Ederson’s bravery after the goalkeeper was injured following a nasty collision with Sadio Mane.

The Brazilian summer recruit from Benfica was caught by a high boot from Mane in an accidental but high-speed clash during the first half of Saturday’s convincing 5-0 victory for Manchester City over Liverpool.

Mane was shown a straight red card while Ederson received treatment for eight minutes before being stretchered off for further assessment which revealed he did not suffer concussion and was cleared of serious injury.

The incident occurred late in the first half as the 24-year-old rushed out of his area in an attempt to beat Reds forward Mane to a high bouncing ball which pleased Guardiola, who demands his goalkeeper to provide extra cover to the defence.

Guardiola said: “We play so high the goalkeeper has to play on the 18-yard box to help us with these forward balls.

“When the pitch was wet and the ball goes into that position, we have to defend with our goalkeeper. It is so important for us to feel that for our central defenders, with long balls, we have one guy to help us.

“But it was brave because Mane was coming and you could decide not to touch the ball. Unfortunately he is injured but hopefully he will come back as soon as possible.”