Nigeria’s opponents the in October 7 FIFA World Cup qualifier, Chipolopolo of Zambia, will spend a week in Ghana to acclimatise ahead of the crunch tie billed for Uyo.

The masteronline.com confirmed earlier reports that the team is expected to head to Spain for two weeks intensive camping considering the pedigree of Zambia’s opponents in the October 7 cracker.

FAZ president, Andrew Kamanga, revealed that the CHAN and COSAFA team will head to Spain for camping after which the foreign-based players are expected to link up with the team in Ghana for their final tune-up before travelling down to Nigeria.

- Advertisement -

“So we will send them to Europe for two weeks. The players who have been playing COSAFA and CHAN will go first and then their colleagues will join them, then we will move into Ghana for a week then go into Nigeria and fight to win because we believe we have a chance to go to the World Cup,” Kamanga said.

The Super Eagles lead Group B with 10 points and would need an outright win to confirm their third straight World Cup qualification, while Zambia need a win in Uyo to tie with Nigeria on ten points to take the group down to the wire.