Fatai Amoo has blamed a “stupid” pay strike embarked by “so-called senior players” for the relegation of Shooting Stars from the NPFL.

Five-time Nigeria champions Shooting Stars lost 2-0 at Niger Tornadoes to finish 16th on the table with 50 points from 38 matches.

Amoo blamed a pay strike spearheaded by the senior players in the team for the downfall of one of Nigeria’s foremost clubs.

“They couldn’t fight against Niger Tornadoes because they had fought themselves by way of embarking on a stupid strike,” lashed out a very disappointed Amoo.

“When you don’t train what you have is what you give and they have seen the result of what they have done.

“The so-called senior players have relegated the team.

“They did the same thing last year, but for God’s grace. This is what they have been doing.

“Do you then allow such players to remain in this team?

“They are owed a month’s salary which was only delayed and they decided not to train and you can see the result now.”

Amoo said ‘The Oluyole Warriors’ will forge ahead despite this latest setback.

“It was a very poor season for shooting Stars, but we will try to take the positives from this and look at the future,” he said.

“It did not happen as we wanted it, but we have to accept this in good faith.”

The first Nigerian club to win an international competition – the African Cup Winners Cup in 1976 – were first relegated from the top league in 2006.