Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has said he expects the NPFL to promote more youngsters and for all he stakeholders to do more to ensure an improved competition.

Rohr was at the Rwang Pam Stadium in Jos on Saturday to watch the coronation of Plateau United as the new NPFL champions.

“The NPFL is of a good level, comparable to the leagues in Burkina Faso and Gabon, but the league in Tunisia is a little higher,” he rated.

“There is still a lot of work to do. There is a need for a plan to work more with young players.”

Rohr also stressed the need for the country’s league clubs to fare better in international competitions as this will go a long way in the development of the home-based players.

Rohr has worked with several NPFL stars including FC Ifeanyiubah goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Dele Ajiboye (Plateau United), Alhassan Ibrahim, Ifeanyi Ifeanyi (Akwa United) and Stephen Odey, Sikiru Olatunbosun (MFM FC).