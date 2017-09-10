Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, has said that Phillipe Coutinho could make a return for their Champions League clash against Sevilla in midweek.

The Brazil playmaker is yet to feature for the Reds this season, as he spent the entire summer angling for a move to Barcelona, that did not materialize.

Coutinho was dropped for Liverpool’s 5-0 humiliation at Manchester City on Saturday.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Klopp replied with a simple “yes”, when asked whether Coutinho was in his plans for Wednesday’s match.

Coutinho appeared as a substitute twice for Brazil over the international break, scoring in a 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over Ecuador.

Alongside Sevilla, Liverpool have also been grouped with Spartak Moscow and Maribor for their Champions League campaign.