Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored twice as Stoke ended Manchester United’s perfect start to the season with a 2-2 draw at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

Summer signing Choupo-Moting put the hosts ahead in the 43rd minute, only for United to reply before the break as Paul Pogba’s header deflected in off Marcus Rashford.

Romelu Lukaku fired United in front in the second half, but Choupo-Moting levelled from a corner in the 63rd minute and Lukaku spurned the best chance for a winner when he swiped a shot over from close range with ten minutes to go.

The draw moves United back to the top of the Premier League table, above Manchester City on goal difference.

