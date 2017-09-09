Plateau United on Saturday made history when they were crowned champions of Nigeria for the first time after they edged past last season’s champions Enugu Rangers 2-0 inside a packed Rwang Pam Stadium in Jos.

Plateau United thus finished top of the 20-team table on 66 points from 38 matches.

They will represent Nigeria in next year’s CAF Champions League along with runners-up MFM FC, who lost 2-1 at El Kanemi Warriors.

They also pocketed a prize money of 50 million Naira.

It is the second league championship the city of Jos famous for its tin mines will celebrate after Mighty Jets first won the title in 1972.

The match winner for the Jos darling team was towering young striker Chukwuemeka Umeh, who showed such cool composure right inside the six-yard box before he slotted beyond goalkeeper Itodo Akor.

But the home team had to wait till a minute from full time before substitute Benjamin Turba doubled this lead, when he fired home a loose ball from deep inside the box.

Plateau United striker Kabiru Umar spurned several chances as left winger Peter Eneji tormented the Rangers defence with his dashing runs and crosses.

Rangers took the game to their hosts after the interval, but a goal-bound effort by Bright Silas on 62 minutes was cleared off the goal line to the relief of the expectant sold-out crowd.

The home team then made the game safe with Turba’s effort late on.

The jammed stadium erupted into wild celebrations immediately the referee blew the final whistle.