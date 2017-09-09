A Grade 1 Referee, Emmanuel Adindu, has scored the officiating in the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season 75 per cent.

Adindu, a seasoned national referee, gave the pass mark while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Saturday.

NAN reports that the current 2016/2017 NPFL season would be coming to an end on Saturday, Sept. 9 in various match venues across the country.

The 10 matches to be played on Saturday across the stadia in the country would start simultaneously by 4p.m.

He noted that this season’s performance of officials, especially referees had been far better than last season (2015/2016 season).

The grade 1 referee said that the performance had been relatively high and quite appreciated.

“There has been observable improvement in the current season, which is ending today.

“You have good number of clean winnings as well as away winnings to compare to last season 2015/2016 season.

“I will score the referees high. I am giving them 75 per cent.

“Their performance in the overall aggregate has been relatively impressive. I must confess,’’ he said.

Adindu, who was a former Chairman of the Zone 9 Police Sports Committee, said that there was still room for improvement.

“I believe more training and close supervision by the national body of referees will also help to improve their performance next season (2017/2018 season).

“While there is a need to deploy technology to help the referees in better officiating matches, especially the goal-line technology recently introduced by FIFA,’’ he said.