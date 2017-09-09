Nigeria’s AFCON 2013 hero Sunday Mba has been released by Turkish club Yeni Malatyaspor.

The 28-year-old Mba became a household name when he scored the winner in the AFCON 2013 final against Burkina Faso in Johannesburg, South Africa.

However, the attacking midfielder shocked most people when after he was linked various high-profile clubs in Europe he eventually opted to join French lower league club CA Bastia in 2014.

They were eventually relegated to the third division and this freed him to move to Yeni Malatyaspor in July 2015.

Mba featured for the Turkish club as they won promotion to the top flight last season.

He and compatriot Austin Amutu have now been released by the Turkish club with Azubuike Okechukwu being the only Nigerian player to survive the purge at the club.