Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is convinced the club’s fans will forgive Philippe Coutinho following the saga of his potential move to Barcelona.

The Catalan club made three unsuccessful bids for the Brazil international, the last of which was worth up to £118m, Sky Sports report.

Coutinho is yet to play for the Reds this season due to a back complaint and Klopp confirmed he would not feature in Saturday’s Premier League clash with Manchester City as he continues to battle back to full fitness.

But Klopp believes Coutinho will be welcomed back by the Liverpool faithful when he returns to action as he looks to regain the impressive form that saw Barca make a sustained attempt to secure his services.

“Everyone has this little bit of understanding and think ‘OK, it’s Barcelona’ and it is not that he wanted to go to Everton,” said Klopp.

“Then it would have been different, I would say. Another wonderful club, but a different situation.

“There was nothing. We spoke about it and it has nothing to do with the team, that is very important for all of us, it is nothing to do with fans and all that stuff.”

Klopp insists nothing Coutinho did over the summer was “unforgivable” as he took a philosophical approach to the events of the summer.

“There are so many really worrying things that are happening in the world at this time that you can be worried about all the time but this is nothing,” he added.

“You have to go through these times and things can be good if you are smart enough to start again.

“I can explain it a little. Maybe a few of you have had a split in a good relationship, with the wife or whatever, and it is not good to think about the time you were split.

“It was not the most easy time but that is the transfer window and that is the only time players and clubs can make transfers.

“But nothing I am aware of was unforgivable. It is a normal thing.

“It is not the first time and it won’t be the last time in history when similar things will happen.”