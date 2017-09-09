Arsene Wenger remains convinced Arsenal can win the Premier League, despite a poor start to the season and a frustrating transfer window.

The Gunners go into their game against Bournemouth at the Emirates on Saturday on the back of consecutive away defeats to Stoke and Liverpool before the international break.

Arsenal failed to sign key targets Kylian Mbappe and Thomas Lemar during the summer transfer window and lost Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Liverpool, although they did manage to retain Alexis Sanchez.

But despite these challenges, Wenger is upbeat at their chances of securing a first league title since 2004.

“Why not?” the Frenchman said when asked if they can win the title.

“Because we have played three games, and two away games? OK, we lost at Liverpool but we can redress the situation very well and very quickly.

“Some teams who are the new favourites, they are not in a better position than us.”

Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis sent an email to players and staff last week claiming the transfer window went well for them and that the squad is stronger as a result.

But Wenger appeared unconvinced their position had improved over the summer.

“I think we are strong enough, yes. Stronger? I think it depends on what period of the season,” he added.

“We had contrasting periods of the season last year. We have to show that you can improve the team by being together and improving together.

“Last year we made 75 points, we won the FA Cup and this year we have to do better.”

After the visit of Bournemouth and a home clash with Cologne in the Europa League on Thursday, Arsenal travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea.