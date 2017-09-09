Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has drawn parralels between the current side and Sir Alex Ferguson’s best team in his time in charge and the Frenchman believes Jose Mourinho’s team is the best since Ferguson was in charge.

Saha describes Mourinho’s men as “terrifying” and capable of bringing back the old glory days as witnessed under the iconic Ferguson who guided United to their 20th league title – the 13th under his stewardship – in 2012-13.

The Red Devils have struggled since Ferguson’s exit, watching rivals Manchester City, Chelsea and even unheralded Leicester City lift the Premier League trophy.

However, following underwhelming spells under David Moyes and Louis van Gaal, United are starting to replicate teams of years gone by with Mourinho at the helm.

After winning the Europa League and EFL Cup last term, United – boosted by the arrivals of Romelu Lukau and Nemanja Matic – have made a rampaging and flawless start to the season – winning their opening three matches, scoring 10 goals without conceding.

“This is clearly the best side since United were playing for Ferguson,” former striker Saha – founder of Axis Stars, a social networking platform for players and coaches – told Omnisport.

“More confident and clearly more balanced even if I think the defence needs more. Mourinho is a great manager and he has built his team to compete and play the way United fans around the world are craving for.”