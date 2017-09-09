Veteran Nigerian goalkeeper, Emmanuel Okala, has deplored the myriad of blames being heaped on Super Eagles safe hands, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, for the away goal conceded by the team in Yaounde.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Super Eagles were forced to a 1-1 draw with the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon on September 4 in Yaounde during the second leg of their Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier.

Nigeria had defeated Cameroon 4-0 in the first leg at home in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Okala gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Awka.

Okala said Ezenwa, who is the best hand in the country at the moment, should be encouraged rather than being condemned as currently being done by some football enthusiasts.

He noted that his sterling performance on September 1 in Uyo which earned the Super Eagles three maximum points after a convincing 4-0 against the Cameroonians was not celebrated.

He said: “I think it is time to correct some impression among football fans; Ezenwa has not committed any crime just because an incident resulted to penalty.

“The young man who was a hero in the match in Uyo is now getting all manner of blames from people who think they know better and it is very discouraging.

“We should allow the coaching crew and the goalkeeper trainers to do their job. As a foremost goalkeeper, I want to say that the department is entirely a different ball game.

“He is the best we have at the moment, we should not talk him down because of a slip, we should encourage him because it can only be better.’’

Okala said the Super Eagles was still undergoing reconstruction and urged football administrators, analysts and enthusiasts to exercise patience with them and give them maximum support ahead of future games.