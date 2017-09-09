Gernot Rohr has said he is happy to work in Nigeria even if his salaries are late in coming, which is a breach of the contract he signed with Nigeria.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have reportedly secured a five-year sponsorship that will guarantee the salaries of the national team coaches including that of Rohr.

But Rohr is still owed several months’ pay.

And when asked about the situation on television, wily old fox Rohr was again evasive and even managed to crack a joke.

“It (salary) may come a little late, but as long as I drink my beer, drink my French wine, I am happy to work,” he told his interviewer.

“Money is not so important in this team, the spirit is much more important, the solidarity as we showed with what happened with Carl (Ikeme).”