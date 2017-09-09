Nigeria international Nosa Igiebor has signed for Vancouver Whitecaps in the Major League Soccer (MLS) till the end of the season.

Igiebor,26, has played in Norway, Spain, Israel and Turkey.

His contract with Turkish club Rizespor was not renewed after they were relegated.

Igiebor will replace injured central midfielder Matias Laba with the club having the option to extend the deal for the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Vancouver Whitecaps coach Carl Robinson said they are delighted to sign Igiebor.

“Nosa is a box-to-box midfielder who brings a lot of experience having played in some of the top leagues in the world,” said the Whitecaps FC coach Robinson.

“When you have an opportunity to bring in a player with this pedigree, you take it. Nosa adds competition for places in our midfield, which will only help strengthen our group.”