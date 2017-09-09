Manchester United will be “strong and powerful” despite the risks that come with closing the transfer window earlier, says manager Jose Mourinho.

United voted against the proposal passed on Thursday for next year’s summer window to shut before the 2018-19 Premier League season starts.

“There’s a disadvantage where the market is closed for us and open for others,” said Mourinho.”But when we close our doors, we close the market for others too.”

The Portuguese was in favour of the proposal voted for by 14 Premier League clubs – the minimum needed for the plans to be approved.

However, his club, Manchester City, Watford, Swansea and Crystal Palace all voted against, while Burnley abstained.

The next summer window across Europe runs until 31 August. The Premier League’s move means while clubs will be able to sell until that date, buying activity will cease on 9 August for the 2018-19 season.

Mourinho added: “I want to arrive at day one with my squad and players, I don’t want to be waiting for late decisions – that’s the perspective of the coach.

“But there is another perspective – I have to share the problems the board have. When a decision is not uniform around Europe, obviously we are opening an element of disadvantage for the English clubs.

“That was the reason why United voted against.”But he added: “I expect United to be strong and powerful enough when the market closes.”

- Advertisement -

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte also agrees with the decision to bring forward deadline day.

The Italian said: “If you have a programme and a plan, and this plan is very clear, it’s not important to wait until the end of the window to sell your players.

“If you decide in the right time that these players are to stay in your squad, I don’t see any problems about this.

“The transfer market is always a very difficult period for the coaches. You stay and wait for new players, and sometimes you lose your players. For this reason, I don’t love this period. For me, if this period is short it’s better.”

Despite City having voted against the amendment, manager Pep Guardiola said the club believes it is “good for the Premier League”. The 46-year-old said he hoped other European leagues would follow suit.

“The Premier League is the first one to take the initiative over something that is quite complicated,” said the Spaniard.

“Manchester City agrees with that. It does mean our transfer window will be closed before Spain and Italy. But we hope to speak with Uefa and Fifa so that all the transfer windows change at the same time.

“It is important to start the season with the same players. Hopefully, we can fix it for all the other clubs in Europe to finish at the same time. English football is the first, hopefully the rest will follow.”