The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) will inspect the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium ahead of the next 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

This was confirmed by NFF president Amaju Pinnick, who was speaking to the federation’s official website following Nigeria’s return leg clash with Cameroon.

The Super Eagles collected four points from their recent back to back clashes with the Indomitable Lions and they remained at the top of Group B standings with 10 points.

“Even before the conclusion of this second match against Cameroon in Yaounde, we had started the arrangements for the match against Zambia,” Pinnick said.

“The Chairman of Organizing Committee (NFF 1st VP, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi) will travel to Uyo this week to see Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State and they will go through the check –list together.

“Nothing will be left to chance. It is a very big match, and the way things have turned out against Cameroon, it is now an even bigger match than the ones we played against Cameroon. There must be no room for error.”

Nigeria, who defeated Cameroon 4-0 in Uyo, before the two sides drew 1-1 in Yauonde, will host Zambia on 7 October 2017.

The Super Eagles will qualify for the World Cup finals as Group B winners if they defeat Chipolopolo in Uyo.