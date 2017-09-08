Craig Shakespeare says he has no doubts about Riyad Mahrez’s commitment to Leicester, despite the Algeria international missing out on Deadline Day move.

Mahrez had been hoping to leave Leicester this summer after handing in a transfer request and it was reported that the 26-year-old was a target of Italian club Roma, but a bid of £32m was rejected by the 2015/16 Premier League champions.

Mahrez left Algeria’s recent training camp to fly to Europe and attempt to finalise a move away, missing a World Cup Qualifier in the process.

However, no switch was forthcoming but Shakespeare is confident the player will remain motivated at the King Power Stadium.

Speaking on Friday, ahead of this weekend’s game against Chelsea, Shakespeare said: “Mahrez said he wanted to play for a top six club.

“But, having spoken to him the last couple of days, I’m in no doubt about his professionalism and commitment to Leicester which he has shown since day one.

“He’s in a good frame of mind. Most importantly, his body language at training is good and this is really important for me and the rest of the players. He’s been excellent.”

And while Shakespeare is happy that Mahrez remains a Leicester player, one man who is yet to conclude a deal with the Foxes is Adrien Silva.

The Sporting Lisbon midfielder’s transaction missed the deadline by 14 seconds, after both clubs had agreed on a fee while the player was happy with his personal terms.

But FIFA have withheld his International Transfer Certificate, meaning Leicester will now have to appeal the decision by world football’s governing body if they want to secure Silva’s signature.

“We know the deal has been agreed between the clubs,” Shakespeare said. “But we’re still trying to finalise it.

“My thoughts are with the player. I’m trying to prepare the team for Saturday but this is in the background.

“So it’s up in the air and I’m keeping a level head and leaving the rest to the legal team. He’s a proven international and it’s a World Cup year for the player. He’s in limbo.

“With hindsight you are always wise after the event. That’s the transfer window. Everyone’s on social media knows about it but for me, the manager, it’s difficult but this is the reality of the football window.”