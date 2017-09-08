Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has confirmed winger Eden Hazard will be available for Saturday’s game against Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

Conte also revealed new signing Danny Drinkwater will be in the squad to face his former club following his £35m deadline day move to Stamford Bridge from Leicester.

Hazard played both games for Belgium over the international break as they secured World Cup qualification despite not having featured for the Blues for three months after undergoing surgery on a fractured ankle.

Conte said: “Eden is available. He is in the squad for tomorrow’s game and he is improving a lot.”

“He (Hazard) is working very hard to be back. I think now I can count on him but for sure I have to decide the right amount of minutes to give him.

“We are working with him (Drinkwater) and trying to get him in the best physical condition,” he added.

“He is a very good buy for us and in the last week he has been working very hard to improve his physical condition.

“He will be in the squad for the Leicester game but I don’t know when he will be ready to play.”

Conte expects fellow Italian Davide Zappacosta to adapt quickly to his system as the two have worked together for the national team.

“Davide Zappacosta has played a game against Israel with Italy, he is in a good physical condition,” he said.

“He has worked with me in the national team so he knows my style of play therefore it will be easier for him to adapt.”