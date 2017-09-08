File Photo

Japan will host North Korea in a politically charged East Asian championship opener on December 9, Japanese football officials said Friday.

The Tokyo clash comes against the backdrop of North Korea’s recent nuclear test and a string of missile tests — including one that flew over Japan — that have triggered condemnation from the Japanese government.

Japan, who last week secured their qualification for a sixth successive World Cup, will then face China on December 12 — the same day that North and South Korea face off in Tokyo in another game where emotions are likely to be running high.

The hosts round out the four-team tournament against South Korea on December 16 after North Korea square off against China, Pyongyang’s key ally, which has also been embroiled in the diplomatic tensions.

