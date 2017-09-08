The Confederation of African Football (CAF) inspection team are set to arrive in Kenya next week.

Kenya are scheduled to host the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) finals between 12 January and 4 February next year.

On Thursday, the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) released the following statement regarding the CAF team:

A statement read: “A high-level Confederation of African Football (CAF) delegation, led by CAF 2nd Vice president Constant Omari Selemani, is set to arrive in the Country on Monday, September 11, 2017, for a third and final inspection visit, ahead of the CHAN 2018 tournament scheduled to be hosted in Kenya early next year.

“CAF had earlier on deffered its intended inspection visit that was scheduled to begin on Thursday, September 7, 2017, owing to the political situation in the country, following the recent Supreme Court ruling that annulled President Uhuru Kenyatta’s election victory in the just concluded Presidential elections.

“Consequently, the 2nd Vice president Constant Omari Selemani was in the country for three days to assess the political situation before returning to okay the inspection visit.

“The delegation will be in the country for eight days.”