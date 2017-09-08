Super Eagles defender Ola Aina has been rated as the player with the highest number of possession won in his defensive area in the English Championship so far this season.

This was confirmed by football facts and statistics website whoscored.com on their verified Twitter handle.

“Ola Aina: Has won possession in the defensive third more times (34) than any other player in the Championship this season,” whoscored tweeted.

Since joining Hull City on loan from Chelsea during the summer transfer window, 20-year-old Aina has been ever present for the 2014 FA Cup losing finalists.

He has made five league appearances since making the loan mmove to Hull who are currently eight on seven points in the 24-team Championship table.

He was in the Eagles squad that got four points off Cameroon on matchday three and four of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier but did not play.

The former England junior international was cleared by FIFA after the first leg in Uyo to switch his allegiance from England to Nigeria.