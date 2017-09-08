Mauricio Pochettino has warned new signing Serge Aurier he will not put up with any mischief at Tottenham.

Aurier has joined Spurs for £23m from Paris St Germain and Pochettino is hoping the defender proves a reformed character in north London.

The 24-year-old was banned by his former club for directing homophobic language at his then-manager Laurent Blanc and was then convicted of assaulting a police officer outside a nightclub in Paris.

Pochettino places a strong emphasis on discipline at Tottenham and insists he will come down hard on Aurier if he steps out of line.

“I said to him, ‘I will kill you’, I (would) head-butt him,” Pochettino joked.

“I think it was good, we had a long chat. He knows very well how we are, what we expect from him and for us it’s so important, not only him, every player, how they behave here in the squad.

“We need to keep the dynamic we have created. I trust him, I am confident that he can succeed here and help the team to achieve the things we want.

“When you know and you meet some people, always you start to assess him from the day that you meet them and for me we start from (here) because I don’t know him before. For him I think it’s a new chapter in his life.”

After signing Aurier on transfer deadline day, Tottenham also brought Fernando Llorente in from Swansea and Pochettino believes the 32-year-old will bring a winning mentality to his young squad.

Llorente has won the World Cup and European Championship with Spain, as well as the Europa League at Sevilla and three Serie A titles with Juventus.

“First of all he’s a great professional. He’s a world champion – he won the World Cup with Spain – and that is the mentality that can translate to us with the experience of winning big things,” Pochettino said.

“It’s not easy to have the facility to sign players like Llorente. It was an amazing chance for us and I think it’s fantastic he decided to sign for us.”