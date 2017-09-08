Frenchman Alain Giresse has resigned as coach of Mali, who prop up their World Cup qualifying group.

The Frenchman’s decision came five days after his team was thumped 6-0 in Morocco, and a day after a goalless draw against the same opponents.

“It has become complicated for me,” the 65-year-old told the Confederation of African Football website.

”There are times when you must know how to stop.”

On Tuesday, hostile spectators voiced their displeasure with Giresse as the team drew with the Moroccans in Bamako.

“He is not in the right frame of mind to continue, plus there are concerns for his security,” said Mali Football Federation president Boubacar Baba Diarra.

Mali lie bottom of Group C of African World Cup qualifying, with their four games producing two points, one goal and no victories.

Ivory Coast lead the group with seven points, one more than Morocco while Gabon have five.