The Chipolopolo of Zambia may camp in Europe ahead of Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Nigeria.

Leaders Nigeria will host second placed Zambia a in Uyo on October 7 in a match Chipolopolo must win to join the Super Eagles at the top of Group B.

“We have asked the technical bench draw a training programme for the next game and where we can camp the team,” FAZ president Andrew Kamanga said.

“But as Faz we have plans of camping the team in Europe for adequate preparations and again it is easier for the team to connect to Nigeria and also for the foreign-based players travel for the game.”

FAZ had earlier this year camped the Zambia U20 team in Spain in February ahead of their successful hosting of the 2017 U20 AFCON that they won in March.