Liverpool was the only option for me, says Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, but admits it was a tough decision to leave Arsenal.

The England midfielder made a Deadline Day move to Anfield for a fee of £35m, penning a long-term deal with the Reds and leaving the Gunners after a six-year stay.

But despite other rumoured interest from Chelsea, Oxlade-Chamberlain insists that he only ever wanted a move to Liverpool but only after he made the difficult choice to leave Arsenal.

“The first thing was the tough decision to leave Arsenal. That was the only thing that was really tough for me and the deliberation but Liverpool was the only option for me in terms of where I thought I would be playing,” he told Sky Sports ahead of Saturday’s showdown with Man City.

“The team and the feel of the whole football club in general just sat right with me. I think there are really exciting things to come here and especially with this manager so I felt it was right for me to push to be a part of that. I’m delighted that I finally got the opportunity to.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain joined Arsenal at the age of 18 from Southampton after coming through the youth ranks at St Mary’s, going on to make 198 first team appearances in all competitions for the Gunners.

He scored 20 goals for the North London side and won three FA Cup and Community Shield titles, and admits that it is a strange feeling to now be called a Liverpool player.

“It’s very exciting but obviously a bit surreal at the same time. When you’re at one club for so many years, you become accustomed to that so any change is a bit weird and odd and difficult at first but looking forward, it’s something that really excites me for sure.”

