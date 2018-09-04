12 Super Eagles players have arrived the Savoy Hotel Resort and Spa in Victoria ahead of Saturday’s 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Seychelles.

Galatasaray forward, Henry Onyekuru, who arrived the team’s hotel on Monday was joined for Tuesday’s breakfast by Kenneth Omeruo, Francis Uzoho, Kelechi Iheanacho, Chidozie Awaziem, Kelechi Nwakali, Wilfred Ndidi and Bryan Idowu.

Italian based duo of Joel Obi and Simeon Nwankwo arrived after the team’s breakfast according to a tweet from the official handle of of the Super Eagles.

“#2019AFCON Qualifier vs Seychelles.

Camp Update. Just In: Onyekuru, Omeruo, Uzoho, Semi Ajayi, Samuel Kalu, Ndidi, Iheanacho, Awaziem, Nwakali, Bryan Idowu, Simeon Nwankwo, Joel Obi. #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong,” the tweet informed.

Other players are expected to arrive later today (Tuesday).

It was gathered that the team will hold their first training sessions ahead of the game later today (Tuesday).

Meanwhile, the trio of Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina and William have been ruled out of the encounter due to injuries.