Kylian Mbappe has revealed one of his goals during his time at PSG and that is helping Neymar win the Ballon d’Or.

The duo arrived at Parc des Princes; Neymar from Barcelona for a world-record €222million while Mbappe joined from Monaco on a season-long loan- a deal that will be made permanent next year for €180m.

When asked if thinks about winning the Ballon d’Or, Mbappe said he was hoping to assist his new team-mate dethrone Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“No. I already have a team-mate who can win it. So, individually, my goal is to score a lot of goals and help Neymar,” Mbappe told Le Parisien.

“He can help us raise a lot of trophies, so we have to take care of him.

“I will do everything to help him win this Ballon d’Or. It would make me happy, if I could help him like that.”

On what he wants to achieve collectively during his stay, Mbappe said, “PSG is an ambitious club that wants to be the best in the world.

“So you have to win all the competitions and leave no room for doubt.

“It is necessary to establish ourselves immediately as a strong team that reigns by its game with a united group. This is the key to success.”