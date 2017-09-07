Head coach Neil Lennon has committed his future to Hibernian by signing a new three-year contract.

The new deal will contract Lennon to the club until 2020.

Lennon has been in charge of Hibs since June 2016 and led the club to the Scottish Championship title and promotion to the Premiership in his first season.

He told Hibs’ official website: “I am delighted to have signed the deal. I’ve made no secret of my enjoyment of my time at Easter Road and my desire to stay on at Hibernian.

“All of the parts are in place to build a strong future. We have a strong group of players, we are seeing talented youngsters like Fraser Murray and Ryan Porteous force their way into first-team contention, and we have good, supportive people running the Club.

“The infrastructure is first class, it’s a great club, and now I want to do all I can to make it a successful one.”

Hibs were relegated from the Premiership in 2014 and spent three seasons in Scottish football’s second tier.

Lennon has guided Hibs to seven points from a possible 12 in the first four games of the new season, including a 3-2 win at Ibrox against Rangers.

Leeann Dempster, Chief Executive, said: “We are delighted that Neil wants to commit to the club. He is an ambitious guy, he wants to win silverware, and he brings that mentality with him. We look forward to working together to bring supporters more of the success they have enjoyed over the past two seasons.”

Hibernian take on last season’s runners-up Aberdeen at Easter road this Saturday.