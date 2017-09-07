Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has revealed the opportunity to develop under Jurgen Klopp was “instrumental” in his decision to join Liverpool.

The England international joined Liverpool from Arsenal on Deadline Day for a fee that could eventually rise to £40m.

The move came after the 24-year-old rejected a £180,000-per-week offer to extend his contract with the Gunners, which had less than a season remaining.

And Oxlade-Chamberlain says he always admired the “bond” Liverpool’s manager has with his players.

“Even as a neutral watching them last season, he is a very interesting character and someone that seems very inspiring for people that aren’t even involved in the club,” Oxlade-Chamberlain told the club’s official website.

“Watching him, you see his passion and how much he cares about the game. The thing that stood out for me was his relationship with the players and how closely he seems to bond with them on and off the field.

“That is massive and that is definitely a big plus when you are looking to progress and have that relationship with the manager. That definitely helps.

“And obviously the way his teams play – he gets the boys playing. That is definitely inspirational for me.

“It was one of the instrumental – if not the instrumental – reasons why I felt this place was definitely the place for me.”