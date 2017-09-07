Alexis Sanchez will have no problems reproducing his best form for Arsenal after an “uncomfortable” transfer window, says manager Arsene Wenger.

Chile forward Sanchez, 28, came close to joining Manchester City on deadline day, but Wenger has “no doubt about Alexis’ mind and mentality”.

Arsenal agreed a £60m deal with City but it depended on them signing Thomas Lemar, who decided to stay with Monaco.

“He will be back very quickly to his best,” said the Frenchman.

“The transfer market is over, there was a lot going on. It’s very difficult to speak about because Lemar is now at Monaco and has to focus there, Sanchez is here and his focus is here,” Wenger added.

“Many things happen in the last second which I regret. That’s why I believe it’s time we change the rules and close the transfer window before the league season starts.

“The players have no clarity. Are they in or out? There are some who are tapped up on the afternoon of a game by people who want to get them out.

“It’s uncomfortable and every manager in the league would agree it’s time to kick that out before the season starts. You can’t have players in the dressing room who are half in and half out.”