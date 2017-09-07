Striker Fanendo Adi, who has set several goals’ records in the Major League Soccer (MLS), has again questioned his continued snub by the Super Eagles.

The former Nigeria U17 star was invited by the Eagles early last year, but he eventually did not get to make his debut for the country.

The big target man of Portland Timbers said he will now focus on his career in the MLS, while also wondering why he has continued to be overlooked by national team selectors.

“My continued exclusion from the team is questionable,” stated Agu, who has also played in Denmark and Ukraine.

“In fairness to the players, they have done well by making the country proud and I wouldn’t want to say I am better than them or I would have done better.

“For me, I have moved on, I think I am not needed in the team so I have to concentrate on my club football.”

However, the striker will still leave the door open to feature for the Eagles.

“What I believe is that the door is not closed and I am not going to point accusing fingers to anybody over my non-inclusion, but it’s not because I am not ready to play for the team, but unfortunately I can’t invite myself and that’s just the basic fact.”