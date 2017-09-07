World football governing body, FIFA, has ordered a World Cup qualifier between South Africa and Senegal to be replayed after the referee was banned for match fixing.

The November 2016 tie ended 2-1 in favour of South Africa after Ghanaian referee, Joseph Lamptey, awarded them a controversial penalty.

Lamptey had been initially suspended for three months by Africa’s football governing body, CAF, for awarding a penalty for a non-existant handball while FIFA issued the life ban in March.

FIFA explained the decision to replay the game had come after sport’s highest court, CAS, had confirmed the lifetime ban of the referee impose by the FIFA Disciplinary and Appeal Committees.

The match will be replayed within the November 2017 international window, with the exact date to be confirmed in due course.

News of the rematch comes as a boost for Senegal, who are placed third, one point behind Cape Verde and Burkina Faso in African zone qualifying Group D, with two games to go.