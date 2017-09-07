The League Management Company (LMC) has fined FC IfeanyiUbah, over N2million and suspended nine of their players for 12 games for misconduct.

This was announced via LMC’s verified Twitter account on Wednesday.

The punishment was as a result of the trouble that broke out during the rescheduled Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Match Day 36 fixture, on August 28 in Lokoja between FC IfeanyiUbah and Niger Tornadoes, which the Minna side won 2-1.

IfeanyiUbah ended the game with nine men, following the sending off of Godwin Obaje and King Osanga.

A statement by LMC on their Twitter handle reads: “FC IfeanyiUbah have been charged for breaching #NPFL Framework and Rules during their Matchday 36 game vs Niger Tornadoes

“FC IfeanyiUbah failed to control and ensure proper conduct of their players and officials during the NPFL game vs Niger Tornadoes.

“Some FC IfeanyiUbah players, officials and supporters assaulted match officials on NPFL matchday 36 in Lokoja.

“Also, some FC IfeanyiUbah players and officials conducted themselves in manner capable of bringing the NPFL to disrepute.

“Furthermore some FC IfeanyiUbah players and officials on the bench encroached on to the field of play.

“FC IfeanyiUbah will pay a fine of N1m for encroachment during the NPFL game vs Niger Tornadoes.

“FC IfeanyiUbah will also pay a fine of N750,000 for failure to control their players and officials during the NPFL game in Lokoja.

“FC IfeanyiUbah will pay N500,000 being N250,000 each to the assaulted referee and assistant referee plus any certified medical bills.

“FC IfeanyiUbah players Ngoma Luamba, Elu Wilson, Isaac Loute are suspended for 12 NPFL games each for assault on the referee.

“Also banned for 12 NPFL games are Stephen Eze, Adeleye Olamilekan, Michael Egbeta, Uchenna Godfrey Jr, Douglas Nkrumah, Kone Soumaila.

“Also, FC IfeanyiUbah secretary Chidi Nwogu and kit manager Adirika Obiefuna are banned for next 19 NPFL games for assault on match officials.

“The suspensions on FC Ifeanyiubah players and officials take effect immediately and shall be carried over into the next NPFL season.”

IfeanyiUbah are currently 8th in the NPFL table with 53 points.