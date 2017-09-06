Kolo Toure insists Arsene Wenger is a “fighter” and is managing Arsenal with his heart.

Wenger is under renewed scrutiny just three games into the new Premier League season following a heavy 4-0 defeat to Liverpool last time out.

Toure played under Wenger at the Gunners for seven years, winning the Premier League trophy in 2004, which was Arsenal’s most recent title.

The former Ivory Coast defender told Sky Sports: “It’s a tough situation because Arsenal haven’t won the league for a long time now, even though they’ve won the FA Cup a few times.

“There’s a lot of pressure on Mr. Wenger but, the thing is, Mr. Wenger loves Arsenal. He’s done amazing for the club. He’s working with his heart.

“He’s been there so long and, for me, when I was there, we worked very well and won the league. That was the best time. Right now it’s tough but Mr. Wenger is a fighter.”

Toure has also backed the club’s players to come good this season, insisting they too have the fight to achieve big things.

“They have good young players there, and experienced players. I know the players will fight,” he said. “They have to give everything, every day and believe in themselves. There are some really good players there.

“When they are losing, that’s when it gets tough. But there are players there that can step up. They are fighters.”