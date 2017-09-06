Zambia coach Wedson Nyirenda is confident that the Chipolopolo have the character to beat the Super Eagles of Nigeria when they clash in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying match at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, next month.

Nyirenda says victory will be paramount for his team away to Nigeria on October 7 in what can define their 2018 qualifier destiny after their away win against Algeria in Constantine on Tuesday.

“It will not be easy playing against a big team like Nigeria at their home where everyone will be there for them,” pNyirenda told Lusaka Times.

“But I think we have the character to get a win.”

Zambia brightened their chances of qualifying for the 2018 World FIFA in Russia with a 1-0 win over Algeria away in Constantine on Tuesday night to move up to the second spot in Group B, with seven points from four matches, three points behind Nigeria who lead the group with 10 points from the same number of games.