Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said Wednesday the club had nothing to hide as UEFA investigate over alleged violations of its financial fair play rules.

Al-Khelaifi, speaking at the official unveiling of French striker Kylian Mbappe, one of the players whose signing has sparked the probe, said PSG had respected all of UEFA’s rules.

“We are very confident in our position and in our recruitment,” he told a press conference.

“UEFA can do as it wishes, but we have done everything in a transparent way. We haven’t hidden anything and we don’t need to hide anything.”

PSG, owned by Qatar sovereign wealth fund QSI, broke the world transfer record to pay 222 million euros ($264 million) for Brazilian superstar Neymar in August before signing Mbappe on loan with an option to buy the 18-year-old from Monaco for up to 180 million euros in the second largest deal in history.

The massive outlay sparked complaints from clubs in Spain and Germany that they were competing with a state-backed entity.

The president of Spain’s La Liga, Javier Tebas, said Wednesday PSG were “laughing at the system”.

UEFA announced Friday it was looking into whether PSG had broken the FFP rules that are designed to prevent clubs spending more than they earn.

Al-Khelaifi said: “We respect all of FIFA and UEFA’s rules. It’s not our problem if other clubs aren’t happy.

“My concern is that we achieve our aims.”

In a reference to the complicated deal that brought Mbappe to PSG from Monaco, the striker thanked his lawyers “who have given themselves a bit of a headache recently, but for a good cause”.

Mbappe said that at the end of last season he had decided to stay with Monaco, “but certain events happened which made me change my mind”.

“I discussed in depth with my family and I took the decision to join PSG,” said the teenager who comes from the Paris suburbs.

He insisted he had not fallen out with the Monaco ownership and praised the club’s vice president Vadim Vasilyev, but told reporters: “There were some things that happened that I will talk about, you’ll hear soon.”