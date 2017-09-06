MFM FC winger Sikiru Olatunbosun as well as Enyimba goalkeeper Theophilus Afelokhai have been left out of the 18-man squad for the WAFU Cup, which kicks off in Ghana this weekend.

The core of the squad are from the CHAN playoff against Benin, but eight new players have been handed a chance to shine for the home-based national team.

Left winger Olatunbosun has already been capped at full international level by Nigeria, while ex-Nigeria U23 star Afelokhai is one of the most experienced shot stoppers in the league.

Central defender Adeleye Olamilekan has replaced Orji Kalu, who has signed for an Albanian club.

His is one of eight fresh call-ups who were not part of the recent CHAN Eagles training camp for the qualifier against Benin.

The others are Daniel Itodo, Peter Eneji (Plateau United), Destiny Ashadi (Katsina United), Friday Ubong, Okechukwu Gabriel (Akwa United) and Anthony Okpotu (Lobi Stars).

The full squad:

GOALKEEPERS: Ikechukwu Ezenwa (FC Ifeanyiubah), Dele Ajiboye (Plateau United)

DEFENDERS: Emmanuel Ariwachukwu (Akwa United), Stephen Eze, Adeleye Olamilekan (FC Ifeanyiubah) Chima Akas (Enyimba), Daniel Itodo (Plateau United), Osas Okoro (Enugu Rangers).

MIDFIELDERS: Afeez Aremu, Ifeanyi Ifeanyi (Akwa United), Rabiu Ali (Kano Pillars), Destiny Ashadi (Katsina United), Peter Eneji (Plateau United), Samuel Mathias (El Kanemi)

FORWARDS: Friday Ubong, Okechukwu Gabriel (Akwa United), Kingsley Eduwo, Anthony Okpotu (Lobi Stars)

COACH: Salisu Yusuf